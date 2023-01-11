Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Down to $35.50

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $34.71. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 642 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,278 shares of company stock valued at $689,962. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,302,000 after buying an additional 1,057,731 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $20,510,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $18,049,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 723,484 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3,473.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 653,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 635,456 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

