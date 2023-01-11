Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Down to $35.50

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDNGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $34.71. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 642 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,278 shares of company stock valued at $689,962. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,302,000 after buying an additional 1,057,731 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $20,510,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $18,049,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 723,484 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3,473.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 653,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 635,456 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

