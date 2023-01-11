Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $15.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VITL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Vital Farms stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.31 million, a PE ratio of -140.45 and a beta of 0.64. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Vital Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

