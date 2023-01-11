Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.66. 2,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 155,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $624.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Vital Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 22.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 14.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 12.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 6.7% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.