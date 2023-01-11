Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Price Target Raised to €70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VTSCY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.3 %

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 907. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

