VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 574.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,549 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in VMware by 310.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

VMware Price Performance

VMW opened at $124.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.72. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.