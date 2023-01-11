VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Down 4.6%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. 1,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,069,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

VNET Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $255.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.08 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth $88,000.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

