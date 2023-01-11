Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Shares Up 6.9%

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.23 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.23 ($0.06). 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.89 ($0.06).

Volta Finance Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 million and a P/E ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.09.

Volta Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a €0.12 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

