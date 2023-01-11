Vow Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $109.89 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Vow has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003983 BTC on major exchanges. Vow has a total market cap of $109.89 million and approximately $528,093.48 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00445876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.56 or 0.01069743 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,521.74 or 0.31493078 BTC.

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

