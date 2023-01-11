Voyager Token Market Cap Tops $100.55 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $100.55 million and $65.67 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003473 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 117.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00441805 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.01301087 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,415.82 or 0.31205566 BTC.
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Voyager Token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.