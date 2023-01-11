VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $498.28 Million

VRES (VRS) traded up 31% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001137 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $498.28 million and $3,254.03 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VRES has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.



VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.15335044 USD and is down -52.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,453.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

