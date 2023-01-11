VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th.

VSE has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. VSE has a payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VSE to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

VSEC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,672. VSE has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $645.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $521,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About VSE

(Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

