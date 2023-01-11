Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $131.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.57. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,249 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,616 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after acquiring an additional 981,635 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

