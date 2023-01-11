WeBuy (WE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $558.20 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $558.20 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for about $11.16 or 0.00064286 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WeBuy has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

