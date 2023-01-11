Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 5,883 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after buying an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after buying an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.49.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

