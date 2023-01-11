Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 37.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,905,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 69.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after buying an additional 1,293,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,189,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.21.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.12.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

