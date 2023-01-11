Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

