Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 160.6% in the third quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 202.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after purchasing an additional 116,841 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 6,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 230.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 105.7% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 52,835 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,155 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $134.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.61. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

