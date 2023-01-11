Welch & Forbes LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $392.36 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $475.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.