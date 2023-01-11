Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

