Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.29.

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $132.01 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.99 and a 200-day moving average of $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

