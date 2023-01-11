Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 283 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VO opened at $210.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $249.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

