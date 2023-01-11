Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Shares Up 1.8%

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). 317,594 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 85,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

Westmount Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a current ratio of 19.14.

About Westmount Energy

(Get Rating)

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.