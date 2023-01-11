Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Wharf Real Estate Investment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Wharf Real Estate Investment stock remained flat at $5.97 during trading on Tuesday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

