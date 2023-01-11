Wharton Business Group LLC Acquires 12,402 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.0% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $44,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VYM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,238. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

