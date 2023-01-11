Wharton Business Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $21,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.61. 6,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,881. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $182.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average of $158.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

