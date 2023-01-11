Wharton Business Group LLC Has $518,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wharton Business Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 749,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,467,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

