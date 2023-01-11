Wharton Business Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 169.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.32.

Shares of C traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.44. 290,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,547,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

