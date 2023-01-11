White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,407.10

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,407.10, but opened at $1,446.38. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,446.56, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTM shares. StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,365.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,327.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.38.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 67.76%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total transaction of $137,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

