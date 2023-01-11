WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Tops $4.05 on Exchanges

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00023087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $250.57 million and $8.06 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

