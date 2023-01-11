WhiteCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $705,920.03 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $37.61 million and $705,920.03 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00469799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00032810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00019910 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000887 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00019258 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,263,465 coins and its circulating supply is 762,795,698 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

