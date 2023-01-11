Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $11.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,232.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,992.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,898.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

