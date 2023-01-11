Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418,439 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 2.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 81,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,615 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $326,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. 17,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,414. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $20.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.