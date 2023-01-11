Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,300. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.32. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

