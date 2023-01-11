Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $35.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $35,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of XLG stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $279.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,573. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.46 and a fifty-two week high of $367.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

