Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.89. 691,495 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.01.

