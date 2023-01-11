Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,851 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Spirit Airlines worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 164.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 125.0% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 582.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. 21,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,321. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

