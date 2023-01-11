Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,261 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 74,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 335,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,804. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $292.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

