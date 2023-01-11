Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TowneBank by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 39,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after buying an additional 316,304 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TOWN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. 389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.99. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.24 million during the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 25.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

