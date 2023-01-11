Winch Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $393.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,287 shares of company stock worth $20,842,072. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

