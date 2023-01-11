Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $252.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.36. Winmark has a twelve month low of $183.93 and a twelve month high of $255.03. The company has a market capitalization of $869.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total transaction of $585,885.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

