Wojak Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,087.82 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $177.52 million and $30,087.82 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wojak Finance has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 118% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00442621 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.48 or 0.01298370 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,429.10 or 0.31262488 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

