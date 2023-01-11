WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0437 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $437.16 million and approximately $2.67 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.52 or 0.01603791 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008435 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000830 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00019313 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00034793 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000481 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.29 or 0.01826275 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
