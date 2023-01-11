WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0437 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $437.16 million and approximately $2.67 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.52 or 0.01603791 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008435 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00019313 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00034793 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.29 or 0.01826275 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04373406 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $4.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

