WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Shares Up 45.9%

WOWI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 45.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
WOWI Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.
About WOWI
WOWI, Inc, an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies.
