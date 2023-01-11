Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $17,375.84 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.18 billion and approximately $51.41 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for $17,375.84 or 0.99858202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 118.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.98 or 0.00442249 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.47 or 0.01306892 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,436.91 or 0.31236898 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 183,148 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

