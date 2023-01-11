Wrapped TRON Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.60 billion and approximately $1.01 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00443912 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.01 or 0.01105224 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,503.92 or 0.31354354 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05534101 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,414,478.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.