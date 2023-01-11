Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,704,000 after acquiring an additional 875,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after buying an additional 162,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,740,000 after buying an additional 304,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL stock opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

