XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Shares Up 5.8%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.22. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.
XPPLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on XP Power from GBX 3,770 ($45.93) to GBX 1,890 ($23.03) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on XP Power from GBX 2,080 ($25.34) to GBX 2,430 ($29.61) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07.
XP Power
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
