XRP Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00002125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a market cap of $18.85 billion and approximately $1.39 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.
XRP Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,164,463 coins and its circulating supply is 50,623,288,122 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
