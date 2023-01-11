xSUSHI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $84.18 Million (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, xSUSHI has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00008409 BTC on popular exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $36,282.19 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 119.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00443258 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.53 or 0.01301489 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,449.26 or 0.31308144 BTC.

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

