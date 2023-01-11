Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68. 97,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,190,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
Yatsen Trading Up 1.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
About Yatsen
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
