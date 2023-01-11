Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68. 97,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,190,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Yatsen Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Yatsen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 320,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yatsen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,910,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 604,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 457.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 342,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 6.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,063,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter valued at $686,000. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Featured Stories

